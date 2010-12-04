Morgan Stanley Presents Its Guide To The Banking Sector In 2011

2010 has been a year dominated by draining headlines for the financial sector including worries over mortgage putbacks, new regulations through Dodd-Frank and Basel III, as well as general uncertainties about the economic outlook.



Industry stocks have took a beating as a result, and the XLF banking sector ETF is lagging behind the S&P 500, only up 4.48% in 2010.

2011 looks to be another bumpy year for the industry, but Morgan Stanley feel there are some clear bright spots out there. Concerns in Europe and worries over regulation may haunt developed markets, but EM holds some hope.

