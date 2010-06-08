Morgan Stanley: There's A Wall Of New Money Which Could Easily Flee International Bond Markets

A massive amount of money has flowed into emerging market bonds year to date, as shown by the EPFR/Morgan Stanley chart below.



Thing is, as indicated by the light blue line, returns have fallen hard since April, after a long and profitable run during the beginning of the year.

Morgan Stanley’s Rashique Rahman:

Short-term market technicals are unfavorable, in our view. Even as positioning has started to improve, the prospect of fund outflows over the next 1-2 weeks is likely to weaken technicals further.

…

Emerging markets debt-dedicated funds recorded $77MM of inflows (0.1% AUM) for the week ended on June 2, 2010, reports EPFR. This means a small but hardly reassuring rebound after last week’s outflow as EM fund total returns remain low.

Future pain for emerging market bonds could send a lot of investor money heading for the exits. Note that even before the inflows shown above, there were substantial inflows during 2009. Thus there is a large wall of money which could decide its time to reallocate itself should emerging market debt experience sharp negative returns. There’s a lot of froth out there.

(Via Morgan Stanley, Market Technical Watch, Rashique Rahman, 7 June 2010)

