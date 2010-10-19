Morgan Stanley: The Yen Bulls Are Dead And The Bears Are Back In Charge

Someone in the Japanese government has to be excited about this chart — According to Morgan Stanley, currency traders are now net-shorting the Japanese yen, as shown by the shaded blue area breaking below the mid-line in the chart below.



This comes a period of heavy net-buying, and the yen has actually stabilised lately and is weakening today. (Note: In the USD/JPY chart below, a decline indicates a stronger yen against the dollar and vice versa)

(Via Morgan Stanley, MS FX Flows, Calvin Tse, 18 October 2010)

