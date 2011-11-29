MORGAN STANLEY: This Is What The US Economy Will Be Like In 2012 And 2013

Photo: Flickr
As 2011 comes to a close, Wall Street analysts are slowly unveiling their forecasts for 2012.Morgan Stanley’s Global Economics Team led by Joachim Fels just released their updated global economic outlook for 2012 and 2013.
Included in the report is their forecast for the U.S. economy.
“Our U.S. base case remains anaemic growth of just over 2% next year, but this crucially depends on our assumption that Congress will extend most of this year’s fiscal stimulus into next year,” wrote the analysts.
Morgan Stanley’s base case is the Fed will embark on QE3 by spring of 2012.
The report provides a detailed break-down of base, bear, and bull case scenarios for the U.S. economy.
GDP Growth
- 2011: 1.8%
- 2012: 2.2%
- 2013: 1.8%
- 2014 - 2018: 2.7%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Personal Consumption Expenditure Growth
- 2011: 2.3%
- 2012: 1.9%
- 2013: 1.4%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Government Spending Growth
- 2011: -1.9%
- 2012: -0.8%
- 2013: -1.3%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Business Fixed Investment Growth
- 2011: 8.7%
- 2012: 6.9%
- 2013: 5.3%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Residential Investment Growth
- 2011: -2.1%
- 2012: 1.7%
- 2013: 3.4%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Exports
- 2011: 6.7%
- 2012: 4.6%
- 2013: 4.8%
Imports
- 2011: 4.7%
- 2012: 2.4%
- 2013: 2.2%
Source: Morgan Stanley
CPI
- 2011: 3.2%
- 2012: 2.1%
- 2013: 1.8%
Core-CPI
- 2011: 1.7%
- 2012: 2.3%
- 2013: 2.2%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Unemployment Rate
- 2011: 9.0%
- 2012: 8.9%
- 2013: 8.9%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Real Disposable Income
- 2011: 0.9%
- 2012: 1.6%
- 2013: 1.3%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Personal Saving Rate
- 2011: 4.3%
- 2012: 4.0%
- 2013: 4.0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
General Gov't Debt to GDP
- 2011: 98.1%
- 2012: 100.7%
- 2013: 103.0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Fed Funds Target
- 2011: 0.125%
- 2012: 0.125%
- 2013: 0.125%
10-Year Treasury
- 2011: 2.00%
- 2012: 2.25%
- 2013: 2.25%
Source: Morgan Stanley
