MORGAN STANLEY: This Is What The US Economy Will Be Like In 2012 And 2013

Photo: Flickr

As 2011 comes to a close, Wall Street analysts are slowly unveiling their forecasts for 2012.Morgan Stanley’s Global Economics Team led by Joachim Fels just released their updated global economic outlook for 2012 and 2013.



Included in the report is their forecast for the U.S. economy.

“Our U.S. base case remains anaemic growth of just over 2% next year, but this crucially depends on our assumption that Congress will extend most of this year’s fiscal stimulus into next year,” wrote the analysts.

Morgan Stanley’s base case is the Fed will embark on QE3 by spring of 2012.

The report provides a detailed break-down of base, bear, and bull case scenarios for the U.S. economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.