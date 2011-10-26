Morgan Stanley Presents Everything You Need To Know About Europe

Photo: www.time.com

Today Morgan Stanley economists put out a European strategy report as leaders in the 27-nation region try to hammer out a new financial stimulus.The firm asks if we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, and answers that perhaps we are.



From the report:

The near-term macro backdrop for Europe includes bank deleveraging, tight fiscal policy, easy monetary policy, broad economic stagnation, and recession in the peripheral countries. Longer term, however, we are likely to see two positive developments: (1) a more credible monetary union with a fiscal and monetary backstop; and (2) fiscal and supply-side reforms in many countries that eventually increase competitiveness. So at the end of the process, we could get a stronger Europe.

Growth will slow, but not so far as other economists have predicted Morgan is not in the camp that expects European economies to fall into a full-scale recession at the tail end of 2011 or some time in 2012. The bank's economists see 1.7% GDP growth in 2011 and 0.5% growth in 2012. Core countries like Germany and France will buttress slowing economies elsewhere. There may be 'one or two quarters of small contraction' for the entire region, but only on a technical basis. Source: Morgan Stanley And though a Eurozone breakup has been predicted, it's highly unlikely A breakup would represent one of the greatest threats to both established countries and smaller, periphery members. Joachim Fels sees disbandment probability at 25% over the next five years. But that's ultimately unlikely, he writes. Instead, deeper financial integration will take place with a high-level working group or commission tasked with preventing irresponsible actions by individual member states, monitoring debts and acting as a lender of last resort. Source: Morgan Stanley The largest E.U. members have already agreed on a new fiscal direction Currently, there is enough initial agreement to change the way the eurozone is governed, most likely through changes to EU treaties. Passage may be somewhat difficult as it must gain approval from every member nation (think back to when the fate of the EFSF laid in Slovakia's hands). Already, governments announced that they would explore some changes and have started a report to be released at the end of 2011. Source: Morgan Stanley A leveraged EFSF could fund states like Italy and Spain through this fiscal integration A redrafting of E.U. treaties would take about two years if started immediately and only included the 17 Euro area countries. But, it will likely include all 27 nations, which will stretch that time table further. Morgan Stanley believes the EFSF, which cannot currently meet Italy and Spain lending needs, could bridge those needs over two to three years if leveraged. At the same time, the ECB would need to continue lending support. Source: Morgan Stanley Financial institutions will pose the trickiest problem for the Eurozone to navigate But, even if governments are supported, banks are not yet in the clear. Deleveraging will hurt emerging markets as Euro banks clean balance sheets and reduce exposure. This will pose a drag on global growth for at least a few years, even in a low interest rate environment. Source: Morgan Stanley However, they are unlikely to slow lending to small and medium enterprises Economists have yet to see a credit crunch hit the Euro region as banks ready for new capital requirements. Loans are growing at 2.6% and companies have reported little difficulty receiving financing. Slowly though, banks will begin to tighten standards for large cap companies, but they should be able to access the credit markets directly. If things change adversely, this could present one of the biggest headwinds to a European recovery. Source: Morgan Stanley An expected ECB rate cut could support growth Under Mario Draghi's leadership, the ECB could cut rates as soon as next week's meeting. However, the market isn't expecting a rate cut until early 2012. Source: Morgan Stanley The idea of a stronger Europe is exciting, but likely years off Stocks have rebounded over the past four weeks, with the S&P 500 regaining 60% of its losses. But weak growth will remain even if leaders begin passing progressive measures. Source: Morgan Stanley And here are the three positions Morgan recommends if you want to trade Europe 'Within Europe, we believe it makes sense to differentiate based on sensitivity to both the growth outlook and policy,' said Neil McLeish, who covers Europe Fixed Income Strategy for Morgan Stanley's London office. 'This suggests going long 5-year Bunds, short EUR, and long subordinated debt of stronger banks.' Source: Morgan Stanley rumour patrol: Europe rumours in Europe have moved the markets for the past half year.

