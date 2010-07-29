Morgan Stanley: The Global Tightening Cycle May Already Be Over

From Morgan Stanley, a pretty remarkable observation about the global monetary tightening cycle, namely that it’s already coming to an end.



What tightening? Looking ahead, global monetary policy

looks set to remain very accommodative throughout the

remainder of this year, on our forecasts. In fact, a few

countries already seem to be nearing a peak, or at least a

prolonged pause in their tightening cycle. In Australia, where

the latest CPI was lower than expected, Gerard Minack thinks

that the next move may well be down (though not before next

year), following 150bp of rate increases since last year (see

page 8). In China, Qing Wang expects the PBoC to ease

credit later this year as the soft landing of the economy

unfolds. And in Brazil, grey Newman now thinks that the

central bank, after slowing the pace of rate hikes to 50bp last

week, has only one last rate hike of 25bp this year up its

sleeve. And while some other central banks are still likely to

raise rates further this year, big hitters such as the US Federal

Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of

England are likely to keep official rates unchanged throughout

the remainder of this year, while our Japan team even

expects the Bank of Japan to ease further later this year.

