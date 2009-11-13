Morgan Stanley: The Aussie Dollar Is Wildly Overvalued, And Household Debt Is Enormous

Morgan Stanley analysts sound the alarm about the Aussie dollar, favourite of at-home Forex punters:



The AUD is now the most overvalued of all the currencies we

monitor, at 37%. This is not a reason in itself to revert but

implies that any signs of stress could see a sharp adjustment.

The fact that there are a number of issues which have the

potential to generate downward pressure on the currency

ensures we have warning signs of a reversal.

Household Leverage Remains High

Australians have embraced the Anglo-Saxon debt philosophy

wholeheartedly. However, unlike the US or UK, they have not

seen a correction in debt levels or house prices. Australian

household debt to income remains at extreme levels even

compared to their Anglo-Saxon counterparts (Exhibit 3).

Australian household debt levels have been supported

through the downturn by: the modest adjustment in the labour

market, the rapid flow-through of lower interest rates to

mortgage payments, and the stability of the domestic banking

sector, which has maintained its intermediation role.

This leaves households exposed to the RBA’s rate hiking

cycle at relatively high debt levels and a higher level of

unemployment. It is true that the labour market should

improve and is a lynchpin for household resilience. Thus it is

only a risk that there is enough pressure on households to de-

leverage. Given that there was not a large increase in

unemployment during the downturn, as firms chose to cut

hours worked instead, our economists are not expecting a big

improvement in the labour market through 2010.

Next year is a concern as incomes should begin to slow. The

reversal in tax and interest rate cuts should reduce income

and raise the debt/income ratio. This also bears watching as a

stress on households with such high leverage.

Again, similar to its Anglo-Saxon counterparts, the Australian

housing market has seen an acceleration in house prices.

However, unlike in the US or UK, there has yet to be a

correction. The RBA have noted the run-up in housing prices

and may wish to address this through their hiking cycle. The

general market belief is that this bubble can be gently pricked

and deflated. The risk is that it faces a more disorderly

unwinding at some future point, which is also a threat to AUD.

As our economics team points out, the run up in house prices

is reflective of the increase in debt levels (Exhibit 4) and is not

the product of more fundamental factors such as population

changes or rental income equivalents. Additionally, there is

likely to have been a change in demand, as years of rising

prices have changed household formation dynamics. The

RBA have noted that members per household have risen in

recent years, bucking a long-term trend. This would suggest

that supply-demand imbalances are not as large as demand

estimates based on historical averages would suggest.

The end of a bubble is always difficult to predict and

identifying the trigger for such an unwind is similarly fraught

with difficulty. Given that markets are extremely sensitive to

the potential for asset price bubbles bursting and with the

effects of such events still in mind, the Australian housing

data are key to AUD maintaining its lofty levels.

More recent housing data have been relatively robust, but this

may not last. The run-up in building approvals and housing

finance data can be partially attributed to the government’s

increased first-home-owner grants. This policy, implemented

in the financial crisis, provided an additional $14k for newly

built houses and $7k for existing houses – on top of the

original $7k grant. This expired at the end of October. The

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.