Morgan Stanley: These Are The 9 Best Stocks In America

In its latest Investment Perspectives – North America research book, Morgan Stanley published its Best Ideas list. These are the 10 very best stocks money can buy in the U.S. based on “favourable risk-reward profiles” and “out-of-consensus thinking.”
The list has a few hot stocks and a few that have not entered in the headlines much as of late, but Morgan Stanley’s analysts see upsides in all of them.
Ticker: UNP
Previous Close: $116.3
Price Target: $135
Dividend Yield: 2.1%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 14.4
Description: Union Pacific provides rail transportation services in North America. It was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ticker: AAPL
Previous Close: $598.9
Price Target: $738
Dividend Yield: 0.4%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 13.4
Description: Apple designs and sells mobile communications and media devices. Apple is based out of Cupertino, California and was founded in 1976.
Ticker: CBS
Previous Close: $30.6
Price Target: $38
Dividend Yield: 1.3%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 12.2
Description: CBS operates as a mass media company internationally. It was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.
Ticker: TDC
Previous Close: $64.8
Price Target: $81
Dividend Yield: NA
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 23.5
Description: Teradata provides analytic data solutions worldwide. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.
Ticker: PENN
Previous Close: $41.5
Price Target: $53
Dividend Yield: 0.0%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 16.6
Description: Penn owns and manages gaming properties in the United States and Canada. It was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.
Ticker: VFC
Previous Close: $136.1
Price Target: $180
Dividend Yield: 2.3%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 14.4
Description: V.F. Corp designs and manufactures various apparel and footwear products primarily in the United States and Europe. It was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Ticker: SLB
Previous Close: $65.4
Price Target: $95
Dividend Yield: 1.5%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 15.3
Description: Schlumberger supplies technology, integrated project management, and information solutions to the oil and gas exploration industries. It was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: BWA
Previous Close: $63.2
Price Target: $100
Dividend Yield: 0.2%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 11.2
Description: BorgWarner manufactures and sells engineered automotive systems and components for powertrain applications worldwide. It was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Ticker: NRG
Previous Close: $17.2
Price Target: $29
Dividend Yield: 1.1%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: NM
Description: NRG operates as an integrated wholesales power generation and retail electricity company. It was founded in 1989 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
