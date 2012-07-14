Morgan Stanley: These Are The 9 Best Stocks In America

Photo: flickr/rob-young

In its latest Investment Perspectives – North America research book, Morgan Stanley published its Best Ideas list. These are the 10 very best stocks money can buy in the U.S. based on “favourable risk-reward profiles” and “out-of-consensus thinking.”



The list has a few hot stocks and a few that have not entered in the headlines much as of late, but Morgan Stanley’s analysts see upsides in all of them.

Union Pacific +16% Ticker: UNP Previous Close: $116.3 Price Target: $135 Dividend Yield: 2.1% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 14.4 Description: Union Pacific provides rail transportation services in North America. It was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Source: Morgan Stanley Apple +23% Ticker: AAPL Previous Close: $598.9 Price Target: $738 Dividend Yield: 0.4% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 13.4 Description: Apple designs and sells mobile communications and media devices. Apple is based out of Cupertino, California and was founded in 1976. Source: Morgan Stanley CBS +24% Ticker: CBS Previous Close: $30.6 Price Target: $38 Dividend Yield: 1.3% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 12.2 Description: CBS operates as a mass media company internationally. It was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York. Source: Morgan Stanley Teradata +25% Ticker: TDC Previous Close: $64.8 Price Target: $81 Dividend Yield: NA Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 23.5 Description: Teradata provides analytic data solutions worldwide. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Source: Morgan Stanley Penn National Gaming +28% Ticker: PENN Previous Close: $41.5 Price Target: $53 Dividend Yield: 0.0% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 16.6 Description: Penn owns and manages gaming properties in the United States and Canada. It was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. Source: Morgan Stanley VF Corp. +32% Ticker: VFC Previous Close: $136.1 Price Target: $180 Dividend Yield: 2.3% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 14.4 Description: V.F. Corp designs and manufactures various apparel and footwear products primarily in the United States and Europe. It was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. Source: Morgan Stanley Schlumberger +45% Ticker: SLB Previous Close: $65.4 Price Target: $95 Dividend Yield: 1.5% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 15.3 Description: Schlumberger supplies technology, integrated project management, and information solutions to the oil and gas exploration industries. It was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas. Source: Morgan Stanley BorgWarner +58% Ticker: BWA Previous Close: $63.2 Price Target: $100 Dividend Yield: 0.2% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 11.2 Description: BorgWarner manufactures and sells engineered automotive systems and components for powertrain applications worldwide. It was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Source: Morgan Stanley NRG Energy +69% Ticker: NRG Previous Close: $17.2 Price Target: $29 Dividend Yield: 1.1% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: NM Description: NRG operates as an integrated wholesales power generation and retail electricity company. It was founded in 1989 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Source: Morgan Stanley Investing In America Don't Miss The 25 Companies That Are Investing The Most Into America >

