Morgan Stanley Names 2 New Investment Management Senior Executives

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley on Monday named two industry veterans to join its investment management leadership.



Edmond N. Moriarty III, who previously served as a senior vice president at Merrill Lynch & Co., will become chief operating officer of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He will be responsible for all the unit’s operations, including finance and risk management.

Jeffrey L. Shames, former chairman and CEO of MFS Investment Management, will join the firm as a senior adviser. He will be responsible for strategy related to the investment management unit.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management handles investments for governments, institutions, corporations and individuals.

In Monday trading, Morgan Stanley shares added 32 cents to $27.73.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.