Everything You Need To Know About The Exploding Tablet Market

The tablet market is exploding, but it’s sometimes easy to miss just how fast it’s growing.Morgan Stanley Research has a good report on the state of the tablet market and, more importantly, where it’s going.
Summary in four words? Tablets will be HUUUUUGE.
People are shifting some of the time they spend consuming content on their PC to their tablet, but still use mostly their PC to create content. (This is consistent with our personal experience.)
We're going from a computing world dominated by one device (the PC) to one with many devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops). Side note: this is bullish for the cloud, which is needed to tie it all together.
This is our favourite chart: tablets are part of a bigger narrative, which is the mobile internet, and will be HHHHHUGE.
