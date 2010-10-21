And Now Morgan Stanley Is Getting Hammered Too

Photo: AP

We mentioned Bank of America earlier, but it’s not the only financial getting crushed today.Morgan Stanley, which reported mediocre earnings this morning, is off over 3%.



On its conference call, according to CNBC’s Kate Kelly, the company warned of ongoing dark clouds of uncertainty regarding the election and the effect of QE, and they suggested tha the economy clearly remains weak.

Again though… the overall market is holding up. It’s just the financials standing out as a big pocket of weakness.

