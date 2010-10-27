Steven Roach Explains Why Attacks On China Make No Sense

Stephen Roach, non-executive chairman of Morgan Stanley, spoke to CNBC this morning.
- 0:55 Too bearish on the U.S. in 2007, so was “deported” by his management to Asia.
- 2:10 We consumer too much in America, and don’t save at all. China is the opposite. We need to find a middle ground, and this would be a significant opportunity for American exporters.
- 2:50 The currency war is the wrong way to go to stimulate exports.
- 3:20 The China bashing is bi-partisan, populist. It’s the only thing they agree on.
- 3:50 Trade sanction bill could end up on Obama’s plate, and Roach doesn’t think he’ll say no. Congress may overrule him, even if he vetoes.
- 4:30 U.S. ran bilateral trade deficits last year with 90 countries, this is a multilateral problem, not just a China problem.
- 5:00 China would respond in kind, and that’s the number one growth market for U.S. exports.
- 6:45 China has neglected internal growth, and the country’s leaders understand it. They will put policies in place that aim to reduce saving via a social safety net.
- 7:40 We need to negotiate access to those markets, not fight them over tariffs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.