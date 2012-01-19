10 Ways To Make A Fortune In A Year Of Political Disarray

David Darst, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney

Photo: Fox Business News

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is bearish on 2012, blaming policy disarray. And they’re advising their client to invest with this in mind.From their January letter to clients.



The Global Investment Committee (GIC) believes policy disarray on both sides of the Atlantic has tipped the Euro Zone into a recession, with the US soon to follow. Still, while regional economies are linked by trade and finance more than ever, the global economy will likely avoid recession due to emerging market (EM) growth. Despite the headwinds to EM exports that may be caused by sluggish outlooks for the developed- market (DM) economies, both Morgan Stanley and Citi economists expect GDP growth in EM countries to exceed 5% in 2012.

Given a slower-than-desired growth forecast, the GIC enters 2012 with a more cautious stance toward risk assets than in recent years. Still there are always investment opportunities that offer attractive valuation, portfolio diversification, income generation and other.

With all this in mind, MSSB’s GIC led by Jeff Applegate and David Darst offer their 10 best investment ideas for 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.