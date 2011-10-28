Lock Down! Here's The E-mail That Shows Morgan Stanley Is A Bit Freaked By The Wall Street Protesters Going To Visit Them Tomorrow

Imagine this, but with the Wall Street Protesters

Tomorrow, Occupy Wall Street is having a march at 1:00 PM to deliver letters from the 99% to the 1% at Bank of America, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup headquarters.They plan on meeting at Bryant Park and making their way around Midtown Manhattan. They plan on flying paper air planes to top floors and singing telegrams while carrying around giant mailbags filled with 6,000 of correspondence.



Morgan Stanley, for one, has put their employees on red alert. According to Dealbreaker, here’s an e-mail floating around to all the employees:

Occupy Wall Street is expected to protest near 1585 headquarters tomorrow afternoon/evening; there will be enhanced perimeter security and all visitors for tomorrow need to be submitted for preclearance by tonight.

We here at Business Insider don’t understand what they’re worried about, since lots of bankers have been telling us that the 99% are just a bunch of lazy hippies.

