Morgan Stanley says there's a real risk that Australia's economy contracted last quarter

Australia’s economy is humming right now, at least according to the most recent set of GDP figures that were released nearly three months ago.

According to the ABS, real GDP grew by a storming 3.3% year-on-year in the June quarter, the fastest pace seen in four years.

It was also a figure well above the 2.75% level that many now deem to be Australia’s new trend economic growth rate.

No mean feat given the country is still in the midst of a once in a multi-generational economic transition away from the mining infrastructure boom.

However, not everyone is impressed, including Morgan Stanley.

The bank’s equity strategy team, consisting of Chris Nicol, Daniel Blake, Antony Conte and Steven Ye, say that Australia’s real GDP figure “feels overstated” right now, suggesting that recent strength in growth has been driven by “one-off” factors including a benign cyclone season for exports, a surprise one percentage point boost to public spending and an increase in private inventory levels.

And, following the release of early GDP inputs for the September quarter in recent days — including weak construction work done which now looks set to make a sizable detraction from growth — the quartet suggest that the overstatement in GDP growth will likely be reversed in when the next set of national accounts are released in early December.

“We see Australian GDP tracking for a negative Q3 print, which would mark just the fourth decline in the last 100 quarters,” they said in a research note released on Wednesday.

Negative, as in an economic contraction.

In particular, Nicol, Blake, Conte and Ye are concerned about signs they’re seeing in the household sector.

“The consumer has been stretched by weak income growth and rising indebtedness, with wage inflation marking a new record low of 1.9%, and retail volumes falling -0.1% in Q3, they wrote.

“We believe the 40% increase in house prices since 2013 has helped the consumer tap into savings, and caution that with our MSHAUS Indicator flagging flat prices over 2017, further headwinds may already be building.”

Essentially, higher house prices have made consumers feel wealthier in recent years, allowing them to draw down on savings given weakness in wage growth. But Morgan’s believe that tailwind for consumption is about to turn into a headwind, crimping spending levels in the coming quarters.

They certainly pull no punches when it comes to the outlook for Australia’s residential construction sector, suggesting that “while pure dwelling investment may rise a little further over the next 2-3 quarters, we see a hard landing for the apartment cycle weighing on activity in 2H17-2018.”

On Wednesday, Australia’s Housing Industry Association said than new apartment commencements were likely to be 40% lower in three years time than what they are right now.

Along with concern about the housing and household sector, Morgan’s aren’t getting excited by the recent lift in commodity prices, noting that the improved outlook “is not likely to lead to a noticeable pick-up in mining investment”.

While Nicol, Blake, Conte and Ye believe the “dynamics are not in place for a technical recession” — defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth — they say that a negative September quarter GDP figure “would challenge the ‘trend growth’ consensus and likely see further AUD weakness ahead”.

“Our tracking estimate of -0.3% would not only mark just the fourth decline in the last 100 quarters, but also bring year-on-year GDP growth back to around 2.0%,” they say.

