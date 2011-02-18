Morgan Stanley Says Tablet Usage Will Explode!

Morgan Stanley issued a report on the Tablet this week, and the results are breathtaking even for the usual tech worshipers. According to Silicon Alley Insider, Morgan Stanley has upped its “best case scenario” for 2012 by predicting that 100 million tablets will be shipped next year, up from 16 million last year.



But there are other gems in the Morgan Report. Check out the charts below:

