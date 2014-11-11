Here's What You Can Earn Working At Morgan Stanley

It’s hard to get your foot in the door of Morgan Stanley, the bank that pulled in $US8.9 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2014.
Landing a spot in its summer internship program is near impossible: 90,000 people applied to the gig this year, but only 1,000 were accepted, making for a
1.1% acceptance rate.
But if you do make it in, you’re going to get paid. Case in point: Its junior bankers received a 25% raise over the summer.
To figure out just how much Morgan Stanley employees make, we looked through self-reported salary and bonus numbers on Glassdoor, the job reviewing site.
As is characteristic of Wall Street firms, Morgan Stanley has some outrageous bonuses.
Of those self-reported to Glassdoor, the Investment Banking Associate position stands out — while the base salary is a solid $US111,801, the annual compensation jumps up to $US233,446 after bonuses.
Here’s the combined compensation — annual salary and bonus — for 15 positions at Morgan Stanley, in ascending order:
1. Financial Advisor Associate: $US65,683
2. Financial Analyst: $US85,120
3. Associate: $US134,766
4. Vice President — Operations: $US132,256
5. Research Associate: $US152,011
6. IT Senior Associate: $US154,208
7. Senior Software Developer:$US165,777
8. Equity Research Associate:$US168,226
9. Vice President — IT: $US169,477
10. Trading Associate: $US173,398
11. Vice President: $US201,290
13. Executive Director — IT: $US221,235
14. Investment Banking Associate: $US233,446
14. Executive Director: $US323,854
15. Managing Director: $US744,817
