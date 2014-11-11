Here's What You Can Earn Working At Morgan Stanley

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Morgan Stanley brought in $US8.9 billion in Q3 of this year. Here’s a look into how much of that dough reaches employees.

It’s hard to get your foot in the door of Morgan Stanley, the bank that pulled in $US8.9 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2014.

Landing a spot in its summer internship program is near impossible: 90,000 people applied to the gig this year, but only 1,000 were accepted, making for a

1.1% acceptance rate.

But if you do make it in, you’re going to get paid. Case in point: Its junior bankers received a 25% raise over the summer.

To figure out just how much Morgan Stanley employees make, we looked through self-reported salary and bonus numbers on Glassdoor, the job reviewing site.

As is characteristic of Wall Street firms, Morgan Stanley has some outrageous bonuses.

Of those self-reported to Glassdoor, the Investment Banking Associate position stands out — while the base salary is a solid $US111,801, the annual compensation jumps up to $US233,446 after bonuses.

Here’s the combined compensation — annual salary and bonus — for 15 positions at Morgan Stanley, in ascending order:

1. Financial Advisor Associate: $US65,683

2. Financial Analyst: $US85,120



3. Associate: $US134,766



4. Vice President — Operations: $US132,256

5. Research Associate: $US152,011

6. IT Senior Associate: $US154,208

7. Senior Software Developer:$US165,777

8. Equity Research Associate:$US168,226

9. Vice President — IT: $US169,477

10. Trading Associate: $US173,398

11. Vice President: $US201,290

13. Executive Director — IT: $US221,235

14. Investment Banking Associate: $US233,446

14. Executive Director: $US323,854

15. Managing Director: $US744,817

