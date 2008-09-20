Morgan Stanley's Latest Merger Partner: The Chinese Government

Morgan Stanley is now reportedly considering a large minority investment from, or possibly a merger with, an investment arm of the Chinese government. And people thought we’d turned into Communists before.



WSJ: The swift market change appeared to give breathing room to Morgan, which has been forced into merger discussions after losing more than 40% of its value in the past week.

Those discussions were still in play Thursday, including talks with Wachovia Corp., and an investment arm of the Chinese government. The range of options include a full merger, as well as a large minority investment meant to restore confidence to the firm.

See Also: John Mack Reaches Out To Vikram Pandit

The Rest Of World Now Thinks We’re A Bunch Of Pinkos

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.