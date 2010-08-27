Morgan Stanley: Remarkable Growth In Europe Means It's Time To Bet Against The Dollar

Morgan Stanley makes the case that the apparently divergent directions of the US and European economies means further dollar weakness is in store.



Yesterday we took profit on our short EUR/USD recommendation, taking this out of our portfolio. We have been bearish on EUR/USD since December 2009 but have become more neutral in the near term after a further deterioration in the outlook for the US economy.

In recent weeks we have been arguing that after a weak patch in economic activity starting in May, the US economy was likely to recover in the second half of 2010. Or if a pickup failed to materialise, it was highly probable that economic activity would start to soften elsewhere.

While there is some evidence of the latter occurring in parts of the global economy, the US economy has deteriorated even further, with the current weak patch looking quite severe. While a double-dip scenario in the US is probably still an unlikely outcome, the latest deterioration in the economic data (most notably the Philly Fed survey, rising jobless claims, weak durable goods orders and weak housing data) has called this into question. Our growth surprise index for the US shows the most rapid downturn since we started collecting the data in 2000. After very strong positive growth surprises up to April, we have seen the biggest ever swing in the surprise index. The Euro-area has not suffered the same fate, and as Exhibit 2 shows, the relative growth surprise has been fairly substantial and suggests the euro might strengthen further.

As such, US monetary policy is likely to ease significantly.

A couple key charts, the first showing how much things have swung in favour of Europe:

Photo: Morgan Stanley

And specifically, in Germany:

Photo: Morgan Stanley

