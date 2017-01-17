Morgan Stanley beats!

Morgan Stanley just reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat on the top and bottom lines.

On Tuesday morning the firm reported earnings per share of $0.81 on revenue of $9.02 billion.

The firm was expected to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.65 on revenue of $8.48 billion.

“We reported solid results in Sales & Trading and Advisory, and record revenues in Wealth Management, while managing expenses prudently,” CEO James Gorman said in a statement.

“We are optimistic about opportunities in 2017 and beyond.”

Here’s the revenue breakdown:

Trading revenue was $3.2 billion ($2.77 billion expected).

Fixed-income sales and trading revenue beat expectations, coming in at $1.5 billion ($1.01 billion expected). That’s up from $550 million in the year-ago quarter, “reflecting higher results across products” and improved market conditions, the firm said. Equity sales and trading revenue beat expectations at $2.0 billion ($1.84 billion expected). That’s up from $1.8 billion in the prior-year quarter, the firm said, thanks in part to particularly strong performance in derivatives. The firm saw net trading losses of $234 million related to funding and liquidity and corporate loan hedging activity.

Investment-banking revenue came in at $1.38 billion ($1.11 billion expected).

M&A advisory revenue of $628 million was up from $516 million in the year-ago quarter thanks to more deals getting completed. Equity-underwriting revenue was down from the prior-year quarter, coming in at $225 billion versus 352 million on lower IPO volumes. Fixed-income underwriting revenue was $421 million versus $346 million in the year-ago quarter because of higher non-investment-grade loan and bond fees.

The firm reported record wealth-management revenue of $4.0 billion for the quarter (up from $3.8 billion in the year-ago quarter).

Morgan Stanley beat expectations in the same quarter last year, reporting diluted earnings per share of $0.43 ($0.32 expected) on revenue of $7.86 billion ($7.63 billion expected).

In the third quarter, Morgan Stanley beat expectations and had a record-breaking quarter for wealth management. The firm reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 ($0.63 expected) on revenue of $8.91 billion ($8.14 billion expected).

Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo reported fourth-quarter earnings last week. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are set to report on Wednesday.

