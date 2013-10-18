Morgan Stanley Reports Earnings Tomorrow -- Here's What You Need To Watch For

Morgan Stanley is the last man standing.

After a fairly dismal week of earnings, the bank will report its Q3 numbers tomorrow morning at 7:15 a.m., with a conference call to follow at 10:00 a.m.

Analysts expect earnings per share to come in at $US0.41 (up from $US0.28 at this time last year) and revenue is expected at $US7.5 billion (up from $US5.3 billion in Q3 2012), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Now, about this dismal week.

With all banks but Morgan reporting, only one — Bank of America — didn’t miss expectations. Otherwise, it’s been a pretty putrid earnings season on Wall Street.

That is mostly attributable to two weak businesses — mortgage origination and fixed-income trading. Even the mighty Goldman Sachs saw its fixed income trading revenue take a 44% hit year over year.

This was expected. Back in September Brad Hintz, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. wrote that Wall Street would see a “a full-scale rout” in trading revenue.

And that’s what would hit Morgan Stanley the hardest — the fact that uncertainty about Federal Reserve’s continuation of its Quantitative Easing bond buying program kept investors on the sidelines through much of Q3.

But there are those that say Morgan Stanley will pull out numbers that will make Goldman (and the rest of the Street, for that matter) quite jealous.

Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino reported earlier today that Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman is looking quite confident these days because he knows — as do others at the bank — that Morgan is going to surprise the Street with a win over its “arch rival”, Goldman Sachs.

The way Gasparino tells it, this would be intolerable at Goldman.

“To understand the culture at Goldman Sachs is to understand how a Harvard MBA would stick a knife in your back,” he said.

Colourful. See you in the morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.