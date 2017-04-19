Here comes Morgan Stanley ...

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley James P. Gorman participates in a panel discussion at the New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference at the Whitney Museum of American Art on November 3, 2015 in New York City.

Morgan Stanley will report first quarter earnings around 7.00 A.M E.T on April 19.

Analysts expect earnings per share of $US0.90 on revenue of $US9.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

It’s the latest of the big banks to report results for the first three months of the year JPMorgan, Bank of America Merill Lynch and Citigroup all beat expectations, while Goldman Sachs missed by a distance

More to follow

