Morgan Stanley: These 20 Global Stocks Will Do Awesome For Years

In an attempt to better position clients, Morgan Stanley identified 20 companies with long-term sustainable growth strategies in a new report.The firms that made the 20 for 2015 list are massive free cash flow generators, but not necessarily good buys this moment. Rather, Morgan polled analysts to “differentiate winners from losers as industry value chains evolve.” These are stocks “one would like to have had exposure to in 2015.”
Revenue Growth: 5%
EPS Growth: 12%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 15%
Sector: Beverages
Revenue Growth: 6%
EPS Growth: 9%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 64%
Sector: Technology
Revenue Growth: 6%
EPS Growth: 9%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 39%
Sector: Retail
Revenue Growth: 5%
EPS Growth: 9%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: N/A
Sector: Banking
Revenue Growth: 7%
EPS Growth: 12%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 24%
Sector: Employment Services
Revenue Growth: 4%
EPS Growth: 9%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 18%
Sector: Tobacco
Revenue Growth: 10%
EPS Growth: 11%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 81%
Sector: Retail
Revenue Growth: 7%
EPS Growth: 13%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 57%
Sector: Hotels
Revenue Growth: 5%
EPS Growth: 20%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 68%
Sector: Media & Internet
Revenue Growth: 9%
EPS Growth: 8%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 80%
Sector: Transport
Revenue Growth: 7%
EPS Growth: 12%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 23%
Sector: Chemicals
Revenue Growth: 4%
EPS Growth: 2%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 18%
Sector: Metals & Mining
Revenue Growth: 8%
EPS Growth: 13%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 33%
Sector: Aerospace & Defence
Revenue Growth: 8%
EPS Growth: 21%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 32%
Sector: Transport
Revenue Growth: 8%
EPS Growth: 10%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 48%
Sector: Technology
Revenue Growth: 5%
EPS Growth: 9%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 13%
Sector: Media & Internet
Revenue Growth: 4%
EPS Growth: 1%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 29%
Sector: Capital Goods
Revenue Growth: 6%
EPS Growth: 15%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 11%
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Revenue Growth: 8%
EPS Growth: 7%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 6%
Sector: Property
Revenue Growth: 6%
EPS Growth: 13%
Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 38%
Sector: Medical Technology
