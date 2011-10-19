Morgan Stanley: These 20 Global Stocks Will Do Awesome For Years

Photo: Bob Jagendorf via Flickr

In an attempt to better position clients, Morgan Stanley identified 20 companies with long-term sustainable growth strategies in a new report.The firms that made the 20 for 2015 list are massive free cash flow generators, but not necessarily good buys this moment. Rather, Morgan polled analysts to “differentiate winners from losers as industry value chains evolve.” These are stocks “one would like to have had exposure to in 2015.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.