Morgan Stanley: These 20 Global Stocks Will Do Awesome For Years

In an attempt to better position clients, Morgan Stanley identified 20 companies with long-term sustainable growth strategies in a new report.The firms that made the 20 for 2015 list are massive free cash flow generators, but not necessarily good buys this moment. Rather, Morgan polled analysts to “differentiate winners from losers as industry value chains evolve.” These are stocks “one would like to have had exposure to in 2015.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR)

Revenue Growth: 5%

EPS Growth: 12%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 15%

Sector: Beverages

ASML (ASML.AS)

Revenue Growth: 6%

EPS Growth: 9%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 64%

Sector: Technology

Dia (DIDA.MC)

Revenue Growth: 6%

EPS Growth: 9%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 39%

Sector: Retail

DnB NOR (DNBNOR.OL)

Revenue Growth: 5%

EPS Growth: 9%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: N/A

Sector: Banking

Experian (EXPN.L)

Revenue Growth: 7%

EPS Growth: 12%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 24%

Sector: Employment Services

Imperial Tobacco (IMT.L)

Revenue Growth: 4%

EPS Growth: 9%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 18%

Sector: Tobacco

Inditex (ITX.MC)

Revenue Growth: 10%

EPS Growth: 11%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 81%

Sector: Retail

InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L)

Revenue Growth: 7%

EPS Growth: 13%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 57%

Sector: Hotels

Kabel Deutschland Hdg (KD8Gn.DE)

Revenue Growth: 5%

EPS Growth: 20%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 68%

Sector: Media & Internet

Kuehne & Nagel (KNIN.VX)

Revenue Growth: 9%

EPS Growth: 8%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 80%

Sector: Transport

Lenzing (LENV.VI)

Revenue Growth: 7%

EPS Growth: 12%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 23%

Sector: Chemicals

Rio Tinto (RIO.L)

Revenue Growth: 4%

EPS Growth: 2%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 18%

Sector: Metals & Mining

Rolls-Royce (RR.L)

Revenue Growth: 8%

EPS Growth: 13%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 33%

Sector: Aerospace & Defence

Ryanair (RYA.L)

Revenue Growth: 8%

EPS Growth: 21%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 32%

Sector: Transport

SAP (SAPG.DE)

Revenue Growth: 8%

EPS Growth: 10%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 48%

Sector: Technology

SES (SESFd.PA)

Revenue Growth: 5%

EPS Growth: 9%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 13%

Sector: Media & Internet

Siemens (SIEGn.DE)

Revenue Growth: 4%

EPS Growth: 1%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 29%

Sector: Capital Goods

UCB (UCB.BR)

Revenue Growth: 6%

EPS Growth: 15%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 11%

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Unibail-Rodamco (UNBP.PA)

Revenue Growth: 8%

EPS Growth: 7%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 6%

Sector: Property

William Demant (WDH.CO)

Revenue Growth: 6%

EPS Growth: 13%

Forecasted 2015 Return on Assets: 38%

Sector: Medical Technology

