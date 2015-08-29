MORGAN STANLEY: These 13 US stocks became opportunities during the market debacle

Sometimes, an investor can find a silver lining in market chaos.
And this week, there was chaos in the markets.
“Our view is this is a buying opportunity,” wrote Adam Parker, Chief US Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley. “In particular, we prefer Consumer Discretionary as well as Financials and Energy stocks with good risk-reward. We forecast about 4% operating earnings growth this year.”
Among his top picks, we grabbed the 13 that had an upside potential of 25% or greater based on Morgan Stanley analysts’ price targets.
Morgan Stanley’s clients got the jump on these picks when the list was published earlier on Thursday. But many continue to offer some value.
Check out the list below from lowest upside to highest.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Ticker: BKU
Industry: Midcap Banks
Price as of Wednesday: $US34.32
1-week change: -8%
Price Target: $US43.00
Per cent gain to upside: 25%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker: DAL
Industry: Life Science Tools and Diagnostics
Price as of Wednesday: $US125.26
1-week change: -6%
Price Target: $US162.00
Per cent gain to upside: 29%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker: SBAC
Industry: Telecom Services
Price as of Wednesday: $US114.99
1-week change: -9%
Price Target: $US151.00
Per cent gain to upside: 31%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker: AVGO
Industry: Semiconductors
Price as of Wednesday: $US116.20
1-week change: -4%
Price Target: $US160.00
Per cent gain to upside: 38%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker: MBLY
Industry: Autos and Shared Mobility
Price as of Wednesday: $US55.30
1-week change: -7%
Price Target: $US80.00
Per cent gain to upside: 45%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.