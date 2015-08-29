MORGAN STANLEY: These 13 US stocks became opportunities during the market debacle

Sometimes, an investor can find a silver lining in market chaos.

And this week, there was chaos in the markets.

“Our view is this is a buying opportunity,” wrote Adam Parker, Chief US Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley. “In particular, we prefer Consumer Discretionary as well as Financials and Energy stocks with good risk-reward. We forecast about 4% operating earnings growth this year.”

Among his top picks, we grabbed the 13 that had an upside potential of 25% or greater based on Morgan Stanley analysts’ price targets.

Morgan Stanley’s clients got the jump on these picks when the list was published earlier on Thursday. But many continue to offer some value.

Check out the list below from lowest upside to highest.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

BankUnited Inc. Bankunited/Youtube Ticker: BKU Industry: Midcap Banks Price as of Wednesday: $US34.32 1-week change: -8% Price Target: $US43.00 Per cent gain to upside: 25% Source: Morgan Stanley Thermo Fisher Scientific Bloomberg Businessweek Ticker: DAL Industry: Life Science Tools and Diagnostics Price as of Wednesday: $US125.26 1-week change: -6% Price Target: $US162.00 Per cent gain to upside: 29% Source: Morgan Stanley SBA Communications Joe Ravi/Wikimedia Ticker: SBAC Industry: Telecom Services Price as of Wednesday: $US114.99 1-week change: -9% Price Target: $US151.00 Per cent gain to upside: 31% Source: Morgan Stanley Avago Technologies Avago Technologies Ticker: AVGO Industry: Semiconductors Price as of Wednesday: $US116.20 1-week change: -4% Price Target: $US160.00 Per cent gain to upside: 38% Source: Morgan Stanley Mobileye NV Facebook/MobileyeUS Ticker: MBLY Industry: Autos and Shared Mobility Price as of Wednesday: $US55.30 1-week change: -7% Price Target: $US80.00 Per cent gain to upside: 45% Source: Morgan Stanley Magna International Inc. NYSE/Youtube Ticker: MGA Industry: Autos and Shared Mobility Price as of Wednesday: $US48.08 1-week change: -8% Price Target: $US76.00 Per cent gain to upside: 58% Source: Morgan Stanley

