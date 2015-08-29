MORGAN STANLEY: These 13 US stocks became opportunities during the market debacle

Bob Bryan
Trading placesNetflix‘Trading Places’

Sometimes, an investor can find a silver lining in market chaos.

And this week, there was chaos in the markets.

“Our view is this is a buying opportunity,” wrote Adam Parker, Chief US Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley. “In particular, we prefer Consumer Discretionary as well as Financials and Energy stocks with good risk-reward. We forecast about 4% operating earnings growth this year.”

Among his top picks, we grabbed the 13 that had an upside potential of 25% or greater based on Morgan Stanley analysts’ price targets.

Morgan Stanley’s clients got the jump on these picks when the list was published earlier on Thursday. But many continue to offer some value.

Check out the list below from lowest upside to highest.

BankUnited Inc.

Bankunited/Youtube

Ticker: BKU

Industry: Midcap Banks

Price as of Wednesday: $US34.32

1-week change: -8%

Price Target: $US43.00

Per cent gain to upside: 25%

Source: Morgan Stanley

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bloomberg Businessweek

Ticker: DAL

Industry: Life Science Tools and Diagnostics

Price as of Wednesday: $US125.26

1-week change: -6%

Price Target: $US162.00

Per cent gain to upside: 29%

Source: Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications

Joe Ravi/Wikimedia

Ticker: SBAC

Industry: Telecom Services

Price as of Wednesday: $US114.99

1-week change: -9%

Price Target: $US151.00

Per cent gain to upside: 31%

Source: Morgan Stanley

Avago Technologies

Avago Technologies

Ticker: AVGO

Industry: Semiconductors

Price as of Wednesday: $US116.20

1-week change: -4%

Price Target: $US160.00

Per cent gain to upside: 38%

Source: Morgan Stanley

Mobileye NV

Facebook/MobileyeUS

Ticker: MBLY

Industry: Autos and Shared Mobility

Price as of Wednesday: $US55.30

1-week change: -7%

Price Target: $US80.00

Per cent gain to upside: 45%

Source: Morgan Stanley

Magna International Inc.

NYSE/Youtube

Ticker: MGA

Industry: Autos and Shared Mobility

Price as of Wednesday: $US48.08

1-week change: -8%

Price Target: $US76.00

Per cent gain to upside: 58%

Source: Morgan Stanley

