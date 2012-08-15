GAME OVER: Morgan Stanley Publishes Brilliant Note About GDP, Investing, And Why Bill Gross Is Wrong About Stocks

PIMCO chief Bill Gross continues to get buffetted from all sides following a note he posted about how U.S. equity returns have been unsustainably high because they’ve exceeded GDP growth.



Gross said this would be impossible to sustain over time, and likened it to a Ponzi scheme.

Well, everyone is shredding him over it.

Jeremy Siegel was particularly hard on Gross for getting it wrong.

Brad Delong slammed him.

Henry Blodget demanded a correction from Bill Gross.

Ben Inker at money management firm GMO put out a letter on how this was wrong (without mentioning Bill Gross by name).

And today, Morgan Stanley’s Gerard Minack has put out another note on the same topic.

Minack, the author of Morgan Stanley’s Downunder Daily note, takes a look at the GDP vs. equities equation from an emerging markets perspective. He notes that one of the main reasons that investors are inclined to invest in emerging markets is because of the relatively high GDP growth seen there. But if GDP growth and equity returns have nothing to do with each other, this rationale for investing in these markets is bunk.

Minack writes:

High-trend GDP growth still underpins some investors’ focus on EM equities. However, there’s no

correlation – even over very long periods – between GDP growth and equity returns. In part, that’s because faster-growing economies often see a big gap between growth in earnings, which is connected to GDP, and growth in EPS, which is what drives equity returns.

China-centered Asia has been the great economic success of the past two decades – yet regional equities have traded around a flat trend. Exhibit 1 shows the Asia ex-Japan MSCI index, in real US$ terms. (To be fair, the ‘flat trend’ glosses over several very significant rallies – and a couple of nasty bear markets.)

Photo: Morgan Stanley

This is another example showing that economic growth and equity returns are unconnected. This is true over even very long periods. Exhibit 2 shows the correlation between equity returns and GDP (and GDP per capita) growth over periods of up to 105 years. Ironically, many of the correlations are negative. But the more important point to note is that the explanatory power is very low.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Minack gives another factor that explains why GDP growth and equity returns are uncorrelated.

See, while it is true that GDP growth should associate with strong earnings growth generally for companies in those economies, it’s not true that strong earnings growth necessarily associates with strong Earnings Per Share growth.

In other words, a company can be growing profits like crazy, but investors may not capture that upside if share count also expands. And that happens all the time, especially in “growthy” emerging markets, where companies raise equity capital constantly to keep pace with heady growth.

This chart brilliantly shows that in countries with high earnings growth, high share dilution is likely to follow, thus undercutting the return for any given investor.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Minack goes most of his note without mentioning Bill Gross, but he makes one, brilliantly subtle jab at him near the end.

If excess stock market returns are a Ponzi scheme, well then so are Bill Gross’s preferred investments …

Note that this paradox is not peculiar to the US, and is not peculiar to equities. Indeed, any debt asset that, on average, provides a yield higher than nominal GDP growth will generate a total return that persistently out-strips nominal GDP. For example, Moody’s BAA US corporate long bonds have averaged a 7% yield since 1920, higher than the 53⁄4% nominal GDP growth. So while nominal GDP has increased 170-fold since 1920, the total return on an index of BAA bonds has increased by almost 650 times. To recycle Bill Gross’s phrase, on this basis, debt markets are as much a Ponzi scheme as the equity market is (see Cult Figures by Bill Gross).

Well done.

