This hilarious cartoon from Morgan Stanley perfectly sums up the two biggest market events of the last six months

Myles Udland

Over the last six months the two biggest market events have been the collapse in oil prices and the decline in long-term bond yields.

In its latest chartbook, Morgan Stanley includes the following cartoon, showing a conversation on a date that — we’re guessing — probably didn’t go that well.

Screen Shot 2015 03 22 at 9.06.56 PMMorgan Stanley

The author will not disclose if he’s had a similar conversation in a similar setting.

