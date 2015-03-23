This hilarious cartoon from Morgan Stanley perfectly sums up the two biggest market events of the last six months

Over the last six months the two biggest market events have been the collapse in oil prices and the decline in long-term bond yields.
In its latest chartbook, Morgan Stanley includes the following cartoon, showing a conversation on a date that — we’re guessing — probably didn’t go that well.
The author will not disclose if he’s had a similar conversation in a similar setting.
NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.