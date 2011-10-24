Morgan Stanley Offers A Glass-Half-Empty Update On Earnings Season

Photo: baileyraeweaver via Flickr

So far, Q3 earnings have been coming in better than expectations.However, Morgan Stanley, who has maintained a bearish tone on stocks, thinks things could be a lot better. Here’s what equity strategist Adam Parker had to say:



Roughly 42% of S&P 500 market capitalisation has reported Q3 2011 earnings. Aggregate earnings have exceeded consensus expectations by 5.4% driven primarily by financials. Excluding financials, the beat has been 1.9%, which is below the 5.3% beat in Q2 and 6.2% in Q1. So, while trends are still positive, there has clearly been less upside this quarter than the prior ones. Revenues have exceeded expectations by 1.5%.

