NATURAL GAS: A Stock Investor's Guide To The Most Controversial Commodity In The World

Natural gas compressor station

Natural gas has been the most beat up commodity in the world. Professor Mark Perry of the Carpe Diem blog recently noted that adjusted for inflation, the commodity was priced at multi-decade lows.Relative to oil prices, the price drop appears even more dramatic.



And it’s no surprise. The unseasonably warm winter caused demand to collapse. And with all of the new drilling activity, supplies are bloated.

But increasingly, big names are jumping on the natural gas bandwagon. It’s currently the favourite investment idea of investment legend Jeffrey Gundlach.

So, how do you play it? Not all of us are savvy enough to trade futures contracts. And there’s something unsettling about investing in an exchange-traded note that tries to track natural gas prices.

One easy alternative is to invest in the companies that are exposed to natural gas.

Morgan Stanley recently published its Diversified Natural Gas Investing Playbook, which guides investors through the current issues facing the commodity.

What follows are six stock picks and key highlights from the 63-page report.

