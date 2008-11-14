Morgan Stanley (MS) Tells Employees To Stop Leaking To Press...So They Leak That

Our friends over at DealBreaker have somehow managed to obtain a brilliant memorandum from the management of Morgan Stanley that instructs employees to keep internal communications confidential. It seems that some clever employee simply took a photo of the memo with their cell phone and forwarded it to Bess Levin. When will these compliance types learn? The tighter you squeeze, the more it leaks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.