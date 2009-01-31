Morgan Stanley (MS) Set To Cut Another 5%

With no turnaround in sight, Morgan Stanley (MS) is set to can another 5% of its 47,000 person, according to The Journal. That would come up on top of 7,000 cuts last year, which means they’re getting close to a 20% cut.



Goldman Sachs, which has cut 10%, is also looking to cut more heads, according to the report.

Even if things do stabilise, the banks are looking at big-time margin compression, as trading revenue disappears and they focus more on steady, low-margin nuts and bolts brokerage business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.