Morgan Stanley (MS) Sells 10%-20% Stake, Hoses Wachovia (WB)

Sorry, Wachovia (WB). Instead of selling itself to you at a firesale price, Morgan Stanley (MS) is selling 10%-20% of itself to Mitsubishi (price to be determined after due diligence, max investment $8.5 billion).



Not that Morgan needed you anyway, Wachovia, now that it’s a bank. Different accounting practices, as well as easier access to Fed lending facilities make a deal with Wachovia less necessary. FT:

The decision by the Federal Reserve to allow Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs – the last two large US investment banks – to become bank holding companies had made a merger with a deposit-rich commercial bank like Wachovia less necessary, according to people familiar with the situation.

The talks between Wachovia and Morgan Stanley, which began last week after Morgan Stanley’s share price plunged on concerns over its ability to survive the crisis, had now been put on “indefinite hold”, according to people familiar with the situation. There was no plan for the two sides to meet on Monday and there is a chance the discussions could be scrapped completely this week, they added.

However, Morgan Stanley will press on with talks over the sale of a large stake to China Investment Corp, the state investment fund – a move that would help it to bolster its balance sheet with fresh capital.

MS still plans, however, to go ahead with plans to solicit a bid from Chinese state investment fund China Investment Corp. Morgan’s new classification as a bank holding company will make a large CIC stake in MS more difficult:

The classification of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as commercial banks makes it much harder for foreign investors to take large stakes in them because they will now be covered by US deposit insurance and much stricter regulations than broker/dealers are subject to.

Chinese officials are wary of the US regulatory environment, particularly after the recent experience of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China’s biggest bank, which fought for almost two years just to get a licence to open a single branch in New York.

Any major investment by a Chinese entity in a US bank is also likely to be closely scrutinised by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which would consider the national security implications of such an investment.

