Morgan Stanley (MS) M&A Head Dead At 47

Gavin MacDonald, dead at 47:



Reuters: MacDonald died on Friday evening, after suffering a heart attack at Morgan Stanley’s offices in Canary Wharf, London, earlier last week, Morgan Stanley spokesman Michael Wang said.

A founding member of Morgan Stanley’s European M&A team, MacDonald had worked on a string of multi-billion dollar deals, and became global head of M&A in 2007 — the first London-based banker to hold that role for the Wall Street firm.

“Gavin was an extremely decent, universally liked, funny, selfless and deeply valued man. He was also a close and generous friend to many of us,” Morgan Stanley Chief Executive John Mack said in a company-wide message. “He will be greatly missed.”

It is fitting that one of Gavin MacDonald’s last services to the bank he had worked for during his entire career should have been to help prevent its collapse in September as it teetered on the brink of becoming the largest casualty of the global financial crisis.

MacDonald, Morgan Stanley’s global head of merger and acquisitions who died of a heart attack on Friday, played an instrumental role in helping arrange a $9 billion (€7.1bn) investment in the bank by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

As a member of Morgan Stanley’s managing committee, MacDonald was intimately aware of how great the problems facing his bank were in the wake of Lehman Brothers bankruptcy and Merrill Lynch’s takeover by Bank of America. As the London-based head of its global M&A business, he was deeply involved in putting together the deal that saved the firm.

There was no question of MacDonald’s commitment to Morgan Stanley and it is no surprise that in its hour of need his skills as an M&A professional should have been called upon by the firm to help negotiate the Mitsubishi deal.

