MORGAN STANLEY: Here's Your Guide To Monitoring The Economy Just Like Janet Yellen

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen promised the House Financial Services Committee “a great deal of continuity” in monetary policy as she fills the shoes of Ben Bernanke.

However, Yellen is not Bernanke. And depending on her read on the economy, she will use her powers to influence the direction of monetary policy via the Federal Open Market Committee.

So what is Yellen watching out for?

Morgan Stanley economists Dane Vrabac and John Abraham answer this question in this new presentation distributed to clients.

It’s a catalogue of 31 charts that have individually been cited by Yellen as informing her view.

Thanks to Morgan Stanley for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

