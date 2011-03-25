Meet Morgan Stanley's Gospel-Singing Managing Director

Photo: Amazon

Morgan Stanley knows her as the head of its Emerging Manager Platform.You might recognise her as one of the “The 50 Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate America.”



But there’s something else to this 23-year Morgan Stanley vet that most of her fellow bankers probably don’t know — Carla Harris has just released her third gospel album, Fins reports.

Harris is 48 and joined the bank as an analyst in 1987, after she graduated from Harvard with an MBA.

According to Fins,



Harris started singing as a child in Jacksonville, Fla…

She sang in New York churches and clubs — even Carnegie Hall. In fact, Harris occasionally croons for her clients. “I try to graciously decline, but if I’m pressed, I’ll do it,” she said. “I bring Carla the singer wherever Carla the banker goes.”

Harris is a Managing Director and heads the Emerging Manager Platform at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Before her current role, she was a senior member of the equity syndicate desk, where she oversaw transactions including the IPOs of “UPS, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Ariba, Redback, the General Motors sub-IPO of Delphi Automotive, and the $3.2 Billion common stock transaction for Immunex Corporation, one of the largest biotechnology common stock transactions in U.S. history.”

All proceeds from the album, and her two previous releases, go to a Catholic school in the Bronx and the the Florida high school she attended growing up.

