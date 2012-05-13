Let's Revisit The Prescient 2009 Tech Research Note Written By A 15-Year Old Intern From Morgan Stanley

Click to Download

Photo: Morgan Stanley via FT

Lately, Morgan Stanley has taken a noticable lead in managing the big Wall Street tech deals. Business Insider‘s Henry Blodget recently wrote about how Morgan Stanley won the lead roll in the highly-anticipated upcoming Facebook IPO.Indeed, Morgan has taken great strides in differentiating itself from the competition. Its top tech banker has a better “user interface,” its weatlh managers have embraced social media, and its analysts use unconventional research methods.



Click Here For Highlights From A 15-Year-Old’s Research Note >

The most unconventional piece of research was produced three years ago by a 15-year-old intern named Matt Robson.

“[W]e asked a 15 year old summer work intern, Matthew Robson, to describe how he and his friends consume media,” wrote Morgan’s Edward Hill-Wood. “Without claiming representation or statistical accuracy, his piece provides one of the clearest and most thought provoking insights we have seen. So we published it.”

Robson wrote about everything ranging from Facebook to iPhones. Some things were more prescient than others.

No one has time for full-length newspaper articles 'No teenager that I know of regularly reads a newspaper, as most do not have the time and cannot be bothered to read pages and pages of text while they could watch the news summarised on the internet or on TV.' Source: Morgan Stanley And no one wants to pay for newspapers 'The only newspapers that are read are tabloids and freesheets (Metro, London Lite…) mainly because of cost; teenagers are very reluctant to pay for a newspaper (hence the popularity of freesheets such as the Metro).' Source: Morgan Stanley Teens love Facebook 'Most teenagers are heavily active on a combination of social networking sites. Facebook is the most common, with nearly everyone with an internet connection registered and visiting >4 times a week. Facebook is popular as one can interact with friends on a wide scale.' Source: Morgan Stanley Twitter, not so much 'On the other hand, teenagers do not use twitter. Most have signed up to the service, but then just leave it as they release that they are not going to update it (mostly because texting twitter uses up credit, and they would rather text friends with that credit). In addition, they realise that no one is viewing their profile, so their 'tweets' are pointless.' Source: Morgan Stanley Google is the only search engine anyone will ever use 'For searching the web, Google is the dominant figure, simply because it is well known and easy to use' Source: Morgan Stanley Boys aren't the only ones playing video games 'Whilst the stereotypical view of gamers is teenage boys, the emergence of the Wii onto the market has created a plethora of girl gamers and younger (6+) gamers. The most common console is the Wii, then the Xbox 360 followed by the PS3.' Source: Morgan Stanley Some ads are crappier than other 'Most teenagers enjoy and support viral marketing, as often it creates humorous and interesting content. Teenagers see adverts on websites (pop ups, banner ads) as extremely annoying and pointless, as they have never paid any attention to them and they are portrayed in such a negative light that no one follows them.' Source: Morgan Stanley Teens won't pay for music 'They are very reluctant to pay for it (most never having bought a CD) and a large majority (8/10) downloading it illegally from file sharing sites. Legal ways to get free music that teenagers use are to listen to the radio, watch music TV channels (not very popular, as these usually play music at certain times, which is not always when teenagers are watching) and use music streaming websites (as I mentioned previously).' Source: Morgan Stanley Macs face a big PC hurdle 'Every teenager has access to a basic computer with internet, but most teenagers computers are systems capable of only everyday tasks. Nearly all teenagers' computers have Microsoft office installed, as it allows them to do school work at home. Most (9/10) computers owned by teenagers are PCs, because they are much cheaper than Macs and school computers run Windows, so if a Mac is used at home compatibility issues arise.' Source: Morgan Stanley What's Hot Anything with a touch screen is desirable.

Mobile phones with large capacities for music.

Portable devices that can connect to the internet (iPhones)

Really big tellies Source: Morgan Stanley What's Not Anything with wires

Phones with black and white screens

Clunky 'brick' phones

Devices with less than 10-hour battery life'' Source: Morgan Stanley Here are highlights from this week's best Wall Street research 14 Awesome Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.