Morgan Stanley just named 140 new managing directors

Morgan Stanley just promoted 140 staff to the title of managing director.

The bank informed staff of the promotions on January 12, according to people familiar with the matter. The full list is expected to be announced next week, according to one person.

This year’s list is shorter than last year, when 156 individuals were named managing director.

29% of the new MD intake is female, according to one person familiar with the matter, the highest percentage on record.

We’ll update this story with more information as we get it.

