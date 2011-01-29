Morgan Stanley Just Promoted 232 New Managing Directors

Yesterday Morgan Stanley announced the promotion of 232 managing directors, the highest number for the bank since ‘07.16% of the new crew are women.
And about 53% of the new MDs were based in America. 26% are based in Europe; 11.8% are in Hong Kong.
They’ve worked for Goldman, Credit Suisse, BofA, Citi, Deutsche… You name it.
Some are geniuses (like Heath Windcliff). Some are superstar macro investors (like Mark van de Zwan). And some are long-time veterans of the bank (like MaryBeth Cagney).
There’s obviously a lot of names here. We managed to get through 50 of them.
If you know anything about these new stars please let us know!
And here’s Morgan Stanley’s newest round of promotions:
Jared E. Abbey – Advised the New York Fed on Prudential’s takeover of AIG’s Taiwanese unit, AIA
Tevfik Aksoy – was an executive director. Chief Economist for Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa. Has an MA and PhD in Economics from the University of Delaware. Joined Morgan Stanley from Deutsche Bank in ’04
Jeanne Andreana – Previously a VP at Citigroup Asset Management, and Senior VP at Wachovia Securities and Prudential. She earned degrees from SUNY Albany and Iona College
David B. Aronovitch – was relocated from London to Hong Kong in 2006 to work on retail, industrial and consumer products. And this is what he looks like in cartoon form >
Colin Aylward – based in UK.
Sudhir Bassi – based in Mumbai.
John Bertrand – Business Operations Analyst.
Johannes K. Borsche – based in Frankfurt. Co-Head of Corporate Finance Execution for EMEA Region in global Capital Markets. Former VP at Deutsche Bank.
Caren Byrd – was an Executive Director in the bank’s Global Power and Utility Group.
Marybeth Cagney – based in Hungary, and has been with the bank since 1987.
Peter Cai – PhD who handles portfolio risk management and risk analysis on a global scale
Traian Carabas – before Morgan Stanley, he was a director at Merrill Lynch and an associate at JP Morgan. He earned a degree from Stern at NYU and an MBA from Columbia. He’s part of a group on LinkedIn called ROWS – Romanians on Wall Street.
Patrick Cassereau – was made head of the bank’s fixed-income capital markets group in Mexico, and was poached from BofA. He’s a Chicago Business School grad, who also worked at Barclays.
Nick Chan – an ex-Goldman Sachs banker. Ran Morgan Stanley’s Indonesian private bank before moving into a newly-created recruiting and staff development role in Asia.
Sebastian Crapanzano – with bank since 2000.
Virginia Crew – based in the UK, and previously worked at Goldman Sachs.
Amr Diab – head of Egypt.
Mandy J DeFilippo – worked on a Wal-Mart pricing agreement
Juliet Estridge – was an associate director of research. Has worked for the bank since 2000. Based in UK. Sent a letter to the SEC on behalf of Morgan Stanley in support of “the SEC’s proposed rule to require registrants to submit financial data using XBRL in a phased approach.” A chapter she wrote in a book called “Morgan Stanley ModelWare’s Approach to Intrinsic Value: Focusing on Risk-Reward Trade-Offs In Equity Valuation: Models from Leading Investments,” is used in a class at Columbia business school.
Margaret Flynn-Martin – was an executive director. Based in New York.
Stefania Godoli – was an executive director. Based in Milan. Graduated from Università Commerciale ‘Luigi Bocconi. She donated 100 pounds to Morgan Stanley’s Dragonboat challenge in London.
Allison Gorman Nachtigal – was an executive director. Worked at Smith Barney prior to Morgan Stanley and graduated from Hamilton College. In 2005 due to an email debacle, she took over the responsibilities of another banker who was put on leave, which involved billionaire Ron Perelman – she had to testify in court over it.
Anna Harrison – has been with the bank since 1994.
Edward Huang – Joined the private equity group in 2007 after five years advising on telecomm, media and technology sectors in China. He focuses on private equity transactions in China. Was previously with Merrill Lynch, and is based in Hong Kong. He has a B.A. in Economics and East Asian Studies from Yale University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
Kristian Ness-Hansen Heugh – has a CFA.
Rebecca Hogan Dorrian – was an executive director. She earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and lives on the Upper East Side with her entrepreneur husband. They got married in Georgia.
Katy Huberty – was a VP. Is a tech analyst based in New York. Graduated from the University of Wisconsin. Said in November that China is an “”unappreciated” potential growth driver for Apple, setting a $375 “base case” target for the company’s stock and a “bull case” scenario where Apple shares could reach $500 by next fall.”
Keisha J. Smith – Is head of professional recruiting for the bank, and looks for candidates that “demonstrated strong teamwork skills.” Before that she recruited for the FT and Aerotek.
Jasmine Lu – Analyst based in Hong Kong. She graduated from Columbia’s Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science.
Darren Levy – North American head of capital introductions. Wharton grad.
Denise McCool – is in the bank’s law practice.
Dana Ritzcovan – was an executive director. Works in Human Resources and previously worked in the same department at Credit Suisse, and in asset management for the Swiss bank.
Diane Simons – is in the tax counsel group.
Joan Steinberg – was an Executive Director. Has been with the bank for 14 years, and previously worked for American Cancer Society Education and is a Rutgers grad.
Francois Thomas – runs the risk management group for financial sponsors and real estate opportunity funds in Europe.
Mark van der Zwan – described as “one of the most influential investors in global macro,” he is a portfolio manager for Alternative Investment Partners Fund of Hedge Funds, focusing on global macro, multi-strategy, convertible bond arbitrage and quantitative strategies. Before Morgan Stanley he was a senior consultant for Alan D. Biller & Associates and researcher at the National Research Council of Canada. He an an MBA from Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada and is CFA-designated.
Helen Van Ness – CFO of technology, based in New York.
Reuben Wells – based in UK.
Andrew H. Wetenhall – advised in coal producer Walter Energy’s takeover of Western Coal.
Noreen Whyte – based in UK.
Heath Windcliff – Heath Windcliff is a genius. He has a PhD from Waterloo. He first earned an undergraduate degree and a Masters in Applied Mathematics and then “came under the spell of computational finance, in particular a set of interesting risk management problems related to pension plan design and management.” He earned his PhD in Computer Science in 2003. Windcliff manages a team responsible for the research and development of algorithmic trading strategies at Morgan Stanley, and wrote scarily smart papers called “The 1/N investment puzzle” and “Analysis of the stability of the linear boundary condition for the Black–Scholes equation.”
Christopher Woodward – has been with the firm 18 years in IT development manager responsible for systems supporting Commodity, Credit, Equity, FX and Interest Rate OTC Derivative confirmations and FX cash middle office.
Zhaotong Xu – based in Hong Kong.
Jonathan D. Yourkoski – with the bank since 2002. UNC grad.
Kevork Zoryan – worked in the Merchant Banking group, focusing on acquisitions for the firm’s various private equity real estate funds. He established the firm’s Los Angeles real estate investing office in 2005, after working as a generalist in corporate finance in the Investment Banking department. Zoryan originally joined Morgan Stanley in 1997. He received a bachelor’s degree from the USC and an M.B.A. from Harvard.
Rogger E. Alvarado
Edward Backer
Eunice Baek
Steven Dorrance Baker
Stephen Barron
Paolo Basso
Sally Eddy Bednar
David Bonnar
Stuart Bourne
Peter C. Bowden
Michael T. Buchenberger
James Cartwright
Joe Chang
Peter Chang
Amanda Chen
Patrick Chen
James Cherubini
Daniel Chesner
John Cockin
Agustin Collazo
Robert J. Connors
Tanit Curry
Ashton Curtis
Paul Curtis
Isabella da Costa Mendes
Peter Davidsson
Michael Davies
Gotzon de Gandiag
Inmaculada Maria Diaz Garcia
D. Craig Edgar
Fuad Egeli
Anders Engdahl
Bryce A. Facktor
Eoin Fitzgerald
Kevin Flanagan
Lawrence Frers
Klaus Froehlich
Sean Gardiner
Vincent Gerosa
Jean Laurent Girard
Ricky Goldwasser
Patrick Goulding
William James Grant
Andrew grey
Mark Greenfield
Wiley Morgan Griffiths
Ben Grindley
David Halliwell
Bruce Hamilton
Thomas R. Hartl
Kelvin Hebburn
Edward Heron
Andrew Hershon
Gerard Hester
Dominic Hirons
Julie Hoaray
Allison Holmes
Mike Hommeyer
Heiko Horn
David R. Horn
Troy Huber
Mark A. Hudspeth
Chris Hundling
Yoshinao Ibara
Tatsuo Ichikawa
Christopher Jackson
Ludovic Jacquot
Michael J. Jansen
Brendan P. Johnson
Adam Jones
Hisashi Kamezawa
Ari Kaplan
John Keleghan
Scott H. Kelley
Derek Kilfedder
Jake Ko
Burkhard Koep
Sebastian HOF Korbei
Martin Koshakow
Geoffrey D. Kott
Regina Kubik
Alain Lam
Noel Langlois
Mario Roberto Opice Leao
Philipp E. Lederer
Brian Douglas Lehman
Bin Li
Mark Lipacis
Richard Lockwood
Craig Lomas
Alberto Lopez Gaffney
Christian Lown
Vincent Lumia
James MacGillivray
Sean Maher
Matthew J. Maloney
Robert Mansley
Jens Maurer
James J. McAuliffe
Gina McCarthy
Ronan McCullough
Grainne McNamara
David R. McNellis
Eduardo Freitag de Miras
Edward J. Molloy, Jr.
David F. Morrison
Ryan Moss
Alfonso J. Munk
Tamaki Murakami
Naresh Naik
Noriko Nakashima
Thomas Nelli
James Nien
Andrew Norelli
Fernando Ortega
Robert Packer
Sumit Pandey
Luca Passa
Rajen Patel
Sharon Pearson
Noah Perlman
Les Peter
John Picone
Nicolo Piotti
Jason Pizzorusso
Simon Platel
Matthew Plemich
Sebastian T. Pollems
Raul Portela
Garrett Quigley
Nicky P. Ranganathan
Bharat Rawla
James R. Rieger
Alexander Roberts
Richard Henry Mitchell Robinson
Derrick Roth
Ranjit Samra
Vito Santoro
Toshiki Sato
Michael Scarangella
Ethan Schiffman
Larry Schwirzbin
Marc Sgaraglino
Daniel M. Shane
Jeffrey Silverman
Daniel P. Simet
Sridhar Sivaram
Andrew Slimmon
David Smetana
Alexander M. Smith
Vasily Strela
Terence F. Sullivan
Todd Sullivan
Carl Swanson
John M. Sweeney
James Chor-Kiu Tam
Chark Hoe Tan
Mark A. J. Taylor
Hereward Taylor
Mark Teeger
Louise Teeple
Ari Terry
Barbara Thomas
Stephen Thompson
Alasdair Thomson
Paul Tsang
Pantelis Tsoucas
John Jacob Vander Zee
Alfonso Vilallonga
Johann von Wersebe
Hironobu Wakabayashi
Paul Richard Walsh
James S. Watson
Andrew Weisman
Michael S. Weiss
Wesley White
Eric Whiteway
Richard J. Wong
Jason Woods
Brian Wornow
Kamal Yadav
Jason Yeung
Joyce Yim
Stephen S. Zannetos
Alessandro Zema
Jianyong Zhang
Jessica Changfei Zhao.
