MORGAN STANLEY PRESENTS: 17 Big Surprises That Could Rock Markets In 2013

Morgan Stanley’s Global Economics team led by Joachim Fels has released its list of Macro Surprises for 2013.”We pick up a tradition introduced nearly three decades ago at Morgan Stanley by our legendary former US strategist Byron Wien,” wrote Fels.



Earlier, we scored Wien’s surprises, which he now predicts for his new employer Blackstone.

“These surprises do NOT represent our base case,” emphasises Fels. “Rather, the events we describe would come as a surprise to us as well. However, we do believe that they depict plausible possible outcomes that would represent a meaningful surprise to the prevailing consensus.”

Their list of surprises for the year ahead spans the globe and runs the gamut of potential monetary, fiscal, and geopolitical scenarios.

