Morgan Stanley Launches iPhone And iPad Research App For Institutional Clients

Morgan Stanley has launched a new iPhone and iPad app for its institutional clients to browse and read research documents on the go, send email to analysts, etc.



This isn’t adding completely revolutionary new features to Apple’s portable devices — you’ve always been able to read your research blasts via email, read full-report PDFs, login via the web, etc.

But this offers a new way to browse Morgan Stanley’s research, and should be a welcomed addition for any of the bank’s clients who have iPads or iPhones.

We haven’t seen any other investment banks offer anything similar (nor for the BlackBerry).

Either way, it’s a smart move for Morgan Stanley to target its high-end clients where they’re increasingly spending their time. If anything, it’s another excuse to have your iPad on your desk at the office.

Here’s an iTunes link to the free app; you can also view a video demo here.

