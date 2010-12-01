Morgan Stanley Jacks Christmas Smartphone Sales Expectations*

Update: We’ve just received clarification on what’s new — and what’s not new — in this report.



Specifically, what’s new is the cumulative smartphone estimates. What’s NOT new is the estimates for the specific companies, like Apple and Nokia. Those were updated previously.

We regret the error and apologise for any confusion.

Earlier: Morgan Stanley just jacked its Q4 smartphone forecast to 99.4 million units, up from its previous estimate of 88.2 million units, analyst Ehud Gelblum writes in a note.

Also in the note, but not a new estimate: Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty thinks Apple will sell 16 million iPhones in the December quarter, up from the firm’s previous estimate of 13.2 million, and up from 14 million shipments last quarter.

Gelblum also expects Nokia to ship 31.1 million smartphones, up from his previous estimate of 28.9 million, and up from 26.5 million last quarter.

He expects 28 million Android devices sold in Q4, up from 5.2 million in Q1.

Gelblum expects 112 million Android shipments in 2011, versus 47 million iPhones, and 28 million Windows Phone units.

Gelblum thinks the smartphone market will grow to 297 million devices next year, up 62% year-over-year.

