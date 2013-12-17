MORGAN STANLEY: Apple Is Going To Sell 12 Million More IPhones Thanks To Its New China Mobile Deal

Apple is finally getting the iPhone on China Mobile, one of the world’s biggest carriers.

Now, analysts are trying to figure out what it’s going to mean for the company.

The latest to weigh in is Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley. In a new note, she is forecasting an incremental 12 million iPhone units thanks to the China Mobile deal.

This is slightly less than Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray, who is estimating Apple sells 17 million additional iPhones in China. Meanwhile, Wedge Partners is way more bearish than Munster or Huberty, and says Apple will only pick up 1 million new unit sales.

As you can see, analysts are bit all over the place on this one.

Part of the reason is that China Mobile and Apple still haven’t made any official announcement about a deal, so it’s unclear when the iPhone will actually hit China Mobile, and how it’s going to promote the iPhone.

For what it’s worth, Huberty’s numbers come from a survey of Chinese consumers.

