A Complete Guide To What Pro Investors Think About Stocks, Bonds, Gold, Rates, And Emerging Markets

Photo: Morgan Stanley

At a recent conference, Morgan Stanley strategist Graham Secker polled 150 clients to get their views on a range of subjects from stocks to bonds to gold to emerging markets.Not surprisingly, investor attitudes are very much based on current market conditions (i.e., they like gold and emerging markets) or maybe current market conditions are based on their attitudes.



While the best poll is always the market itself, the survey gives a nice glimpse into the specifics of what pro investors are thinking.

We’ve pulled out a few of the key slides.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.