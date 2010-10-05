A Complete Guide To What Pro Investors Think About Stocks, Bonds, Gold, Rates, And Emerging Markets

At a recent conference, Morgan Stanley strategist Graham Secker polled 150 clients to get their views on a range of subjects from stocks to bonds to gold to emerging markets.Not surprisingly, investor attitudes are very much based on current market conditions (i.e., they like gold and emerging markets) or maybe current market conditions are based on their attitudes.

While the best poll is always the market itself, the survey gives a nice glimpse into the specifics of what pro investors are thinking.

We’ve pulled out a few of the key slides.

Investors are most concerned with growth (or lack thereof)

Most investors see global growth coming in below official forecasts

Most investors see bond yields staying within their current range

Still gotta love equities

US stocks are expected to grow modestly over the next 12 months

But, not surprisingly, emerging markets are the place investors want to be, followed by Europe (Japan is hated)

Lots of folks hate financials

And they really like hard materials, like mining

Most investors don't see a big chance of a Euro breakup, but 75% think the odds are bove 0%.

32% see a US sovereign debt crisis next year!

And at least three EU countries will be forced into restructuring in the coming years.

There are still more investors who see inflation than deflation

Gold is expected to go higher

Investors like the way China's economy is evolving

But their favourite emerging market is Brazil. Russia is the least favourite.

Now as for specific bets

