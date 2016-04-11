The 7 things Morgan Stanley looks for in new recruits

Morgan Stanley is one of the best-known names on Wall Street.

It’s also among the most prestigious places to work if you’re hoping to build a career in finance.

To help potential job applicants, Morgan Stanley collected a list of things that make students stand out during campus recruiting, according to its own recruiters.

The traits are as much about personality as they are about smarts.

Here is what they look for in candidates.

See more on Wall Street interns, junior bankers, and breaking into finance here.

Show your resourcefulness. University of Pennsylvania/Facebook Reach out to alumni. 'I like to see that students have reached out to their college or university alumni who now work at Morgan Stanley. It shows they're resourceful, have initiative and are self-starters. You can also ask alumni questions you might feel uncomfortable asking a recruiter.' Know what you want and why you want it. Sheryl Sandberg In other words, lean in. 'When you interview with a certain business division, give a sense that you already know all about Morgan Stanley and what you're looking for. Go in, introduce yourself, say what you think you can offer Morgan Stanley, and tell us why you're interested in that business division.' Get into the weeds. Shutterstock 'If you're trying out for a business like investment banking, have a good understanding of what investment banking is. Hint: it's a lot more than just mergers & acquisitions and IPOs. Find out before you interview what new entrants do in this business -- the kinds of skills we'd love you to have from the get-go and let us know you have them.' Have an opinion. Shutterstock 'Be up to speed on current events in the finance industry. It's good to know if there's a big IPO or M&A deal in the news on the day of your interview, and if there is, come prepared to comment on it.' Show that you have a life. YouTube It's ok to have a life. 'Academic success is important, but so are signs that you have passions outside of work. It's good to see that you can manage your time well enough to have both good grades and a life.' 'Take good notes about the campus recruiting process: what you need to do and where you need to go.' Flickr/Payton Chung 'Try not to ask us questions that you can easily find answers to by reading our website and marketing materials.' Shutterstock

