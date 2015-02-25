Morgan Stanley made a cringeworthy 'Hunger Games'-themed video where financial advisors kill each other

InvestmentNews has obtained a super cringeworthy “Hunger Games”-themed video by Morgan Stanley financial advisors.

The 10-minute film, which is called “Margin Games: Manager on Fire,” was supposed to be shown at branch manager’s meeting in February 2014, the report said. It wasn’t played, though.

“After the crisis and the bailouts, it was decreed that each year two managers from each Region would be sent as a tribute to the Home Office. There they would compete to the death until one remained. This pageant would forever after be known as the Margin Games,” the video’s intro says. 

Check it out: 

And if you’re bored watching the film, you can just check out some screencaps of the scenes. 

Margin Gamesscreencap via ‘Margin Games: Manager on Fire’
Screen Shot 2015 02 24 at 3.20.35 PMMargin Games screencap
Margin Gamesscreencap via ‘Margin Games: Manager on Fire’
Margin Gamesscreencap via ‘Margin Games: Manager on Fire’
Screen Shot 2015 02 24 at 3.05.24 PMMargin Games screencap
Screen Shot 2015 02 24 at 3.15.40 PMscreencap via ‘Margin Games: Manager on Fire’

