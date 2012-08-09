Morgan Stanley Has A Way To Measure A Car's 'Hotness' And 3 Clearly Stand Out

Morgan Stanley auto industry analyst Adam Jonas recently published his US Auto Product Guidebook.



It included a chart measuring car model “hotness.” A car is considered “hot” if its sales remain steady or grow even after incentives are scaled back.

The Mercedes M Class, Toyota Camry, and Honda CR-V are clearly the hottest cars in America right now.

Click to zoom:

Photo: Morgan Stanley



