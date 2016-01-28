Morgan Stanley is delivering on one of its 'most important strategic opportunities'

Morgan Stanley has created a new, digital role in its wealth management business and appointed a Charles Schwab veteran to fill it.

Naureen Hassan will become Morgan Stanley’s first-ever Chief Digital Officer for wealth management, according to a statement from the firm.

Hassan had previously served as Executive Vice President, Investment Services Segments and Platforms at Charles Schwab, where she oversaw web and mobile channels, among other things.

Earlier this year, CEO James Gorman and president Colm Kelleher announced in a memo that COO Jim Rosenthal would lead the development of Morgan Stanley’s digital offering for financial advisors and wealth management clients, working closely with coheads of wealth management Shelley O’Connor and Andy Saperstein.

“Digital

technology and its potential for our business is one of the most important strategic opportunities we face,” they said in a statement at the time.

Hassan’s “record of successful innovation bringing exceptional digital resources to financial advisors and clients will sharpen our ability to compete for today’s high net worth individuals as well as those emerging in the next generation,” Rosenthal said in Wednesday’s statement.

Morgan Stanley has undergone a big management shakeup in recent months.

Greg Fleming, the president of the Morgan Stanley’s prized wealth-management business, left the firm. Executive Colm Kelleher took over as sole president of the firm.

It has also shaken up its trading business after appointing equities chief Ted Pick as global head of the entire sales trading division.

A number of people from the institutional securities group have also moved over to wealth management.

