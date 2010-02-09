Morgan Stanley: Here's Two Economic Indicators Flashing A Huge SELL Signal

Joe Weisenthal

Here are four charts from a fresh Morgan Stanley strategy report that are pretty self explanatory.

We start with OECD economic indicators:

oecd leading

And then the ECRI’s latest (notice the little dip at the top):

ecri leading

Here’s what equities do six months after spikey OECD indicators:

chart

And here’s what equities do six months after those ECRI numbers:

chart

 

Source: Morgan Stanley: European Equity Strategy Team: Equity implications of rollover in growth leading indicators

