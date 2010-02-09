Morgan Stanley: Here's Two Economic Indicators Flashing A Huge SELL Signal

Here are four charts from a fresh Morgan Stanley strategy report that are pretty self explanatory.
We start with OECD economic indicators:
And then the ECRI’s latest (notice the little dip at the top):
Here’s what equities do six months after spikey OECD indicators:
And here’s what equities do six months after those ECRI numbers:
Bonus: 20 reasons the economy is never going to recover >
Source: Morgan Stanley: European Equity Strategy Team: Equity implications of rollover in growth leading indicators
