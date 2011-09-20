Morgan Stanley: Here's Our Scenario For Greece

A report out from Morgan Stanley this morning presents a reasonably optimistic scenario for Greece, despite all the media cynicism.



That optimism still predicts significant future restructuring for the debt-pressed nation, even though it only sees imminent default likely in the case of “unexpected political accident.”

This team of researchers reasons that a Greek default is still unlikely only because its budget remains unsustainable, but that the country could brave a credit event in the future once it gets its spending under control.

Here’s their rationale.

Greece will make it through year end without a disorderly default. While admitting that risk and uncertainty are incredibly high, the report cites European commitment to preventing contagion and domestic political will to keep the country afloat as reasons that Greece will not default this year. The next tranche of troika aid will be distributed. Despite difficulty meeting deficit-cutting goals, Greece has made new cuts that will render its efforts respectable and could even close the gap. Further, the rest of Europe still doesn't want Greece to default, and will likely approve the aid regardless of whether or not Greece meets its budgetary targets. The bond swap that's part of Greek bailout #2 will be less effective than planned. An estimated 70-75% of participation (as opposed to the 90% demanded by Greek authorities) means that Greece will raise less money than expected on its bond swap deal. It will probably still go ahead with the plan, even if fewer bondholders participate than officials wanted. Greece needs about $225 billion to be funded until mid-2014. Total financing will probably last through the end of 2013. Having already invested significant funds in keeping Greece afloat, EU lenders will tolerate some disappointment in deficit-reduction and will wait and see what happens rather than risk a disorderly default. Austerity and diminishing export demand will continue to shrink the Greek economy. The current situation does not bode well for the Greek economy. Downgrades have hurt prospects for Greek exports and austerity measures have stifled growth. The report expects contractions of 6% this year and 2% next year and that unemployment will rise to a full 20%. The report predicts a mere 0.5% growth for the euro area in 2012. That's down from 1.7% this year. This will also hurt demand for Greek exports. Greece's debt prospects are still unsustainable. Regardless of near-term stability, Greece will still have to restructure more significantly in the future. Principal could be reduced by 70% immediately or -- more likely -- by 60% in 2013, after successful implementation of the second bailout. A near-term default is only likely in the case of 'unexpected political accident.' Greece would not decide to deliberately default on its debt until it ran a budget surplus. It only makes sense for Greece to default on its debt when it has the savings to finance its budget expenditures. Here's more on that rationale: A country would choose to default on its domestic debt, instead of enduring a painful domestic adjustment, if the cost of the latter exceeds the cost of the former. The cost of a sizeable fiscal retrenchment might be deflation, which affects the whole population. Conversely, the cost of defaulting on government debt affects the existing debt holders (and the future borrowing costs). But if a large share of government debt is held by private foreigner investors (about two-thirds of the total in the case of Greece before the crisis) and international lenders, a default might seem more palatable, as the cost on the domestic population would be smaller. But other analysts think that Greece should give up and default already. Click here to see why Nouriel Roubini says Greece should default and leave the euro.

