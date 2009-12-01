Morgan Stanley: Here Comes A Brutal 2010

Morgan Stanley’s head of European research Teun Draaisma is out with a market outlook for 2010, and it’s not pretty.
After an easy 2009, characterised by a sharp rebound in expectations and a river of cheap money, 2010 will be a slog.
For one thing, you can expect tighter monetary policy in the very near future, along with other cycles that bode ill for stocks.
See how it’s going to go down here >>
Source: Morgan Stanley: 'Strategy: Euroletter Tougher Times in 2010'
Source: Morgan Stanley: 'Strategy: Euroletter Tougher Times in 2010'
Source: Morgan Stanley: 'Strategy: Euroletter Tougher Times in 2010'
Source: Morgan Stanley: 'Strategy: Euroletter Tougher Times in 2010'
Source: Morgan Stanley: 'Strategy: Euroletter Tougher Times in 2010'
And guess what: GDP growth is often not conducive to stocks (because it accompanies monetary tightening)
Source: Morgan Stanley: 'Strategy: Euroletter Tougher Times in 2010'
Source: Morgan Stanley: 'Strategy: Euroletter Tougher Times in 2010'
Source: Morgan Stanley: 'Strategy: Euroletter Tougher Times in 2010'
Source: Morgan Stanley: 'Strategy: Euroletter Tougher Times in 2010'
Not everyone thinks we're going to have a rebound coupled with tight money. See why Goldman thinks the recovery will remain particularly weak >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.