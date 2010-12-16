Morgan Stanley Guy Blames His "New Car Smell" For Running Over A Cyclist

Martin Joel Erzinger manages $1 billion for Morgan Stanley.



A few months ago the private wealth manager made headlines because he was involved in a hit and run in Denver.

Erzinger reportedly ran over a cyclist, then kept going until he reached a Pizza Hut parking lot, where he called Mercedes auto assistance to report the damage to his car.

The cyclist, a doctor, sustained spinal cord trauma, internal bleeding in the brain, and a whole host of other grievous injuries.

Now Erzinger’s attorneys claim that one of the reasons for the accident is that the “new-car smell” in their client’s Mercedes may have led him to momentarily lose consciousness, the Vail Daily reported, (via Dealbreaker).

According to his lawyers, Erzinger suffers from sleep apnea – “a sleep disorder characterised by abnormal pauses in breathing or instances of abnormally low breathing” and dozed off at the wheel before drifting off the road and hitting Dr. Milo.

The whole thing sounds kind of far-fetched until you read that an “accident reconstructionist” did find in his probe that car was “emitting new car fumes” and could have contributed to the accident.

